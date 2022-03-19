Can Sleep Apnea Cause Cardiac Arrest? Sleep Apnea is an extremely serious sleeping disorder in which breathing stops and starts repeatedly. The most common type of Sleep Apnea is Obstructive Sleep Apnea in which weight on the upper chest and neck contributes to blocking air flow. Sleep Apnea is more common in men than women. The most common symptom of Sleep Apnea is loud snoring, morning headache, gasping for air during sleep, irritability and waking up with a dry mouth. When flow of the air stops, the stress hormones are released by the body which can lead to hear disease, stroke and high blood pressure. It can also increase the risk of type 2 diabetes and liver problems. Sleep Apnea is also dangerous to people who have obesity. In this video, we have with us Dr. Manav Manchanda, Director Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Asian Institute of Medical Science, who will give us a brief insight on Sleep Apnea and how it can cause a cardiac arrest and other problems. Watch.Also Read - Post Holi Detox: 4 Healthy Drinks That Will Help You Cleanse And Hydrate Your Body After Holi - Watch Video