ZEE Sites

Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Stuns In Silver Hood Outfit At The Red Carpet | Watch Video

Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Stuns In Silver Hood Outfit At The Red Carpet | Watch Video

Aishwarya walked the red carpet in a stunning hooded gown that left everyone speechless. She once again got the netizens talking about her opulent ensemble.

Published: May 19, 2023 11:01 AM IST

By Video Desk

Aishwarya Rai Cannes look: Aishwarya, a Cannes veteran, made her first red carpet appearance this year at the screening of Indian Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. Aishwarya walked the red carpet in a stunning hooded gown that left everyone speechless. She once again got the netizens talking about her opulent ensemble. Watch video.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics