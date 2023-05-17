Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela’s Pink Tule Gown Reminds Netizens Of Deepika’s Green Tule Gown From Cannes 2019
For Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi Rautela donned a beautiful pink tule gown on the first day of the event. However, what netizens noticed was that Urvashi's pink tule gown resembled Deepika Padukone's green tule gown that she wore in Cannes 2019. Watch video.
Cannes 2023: International Film Festival Cannes 2023 has begun. Urvashi Rautela wore a pink gown on the first day of Cannes Film Festival. Along with her long layered gown, Urvashi's accessories also grabbed headlines. The crocodile design neckpiece of the actress is in limelight.
