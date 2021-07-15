After its unfortunate cancellation last year, the Cannes Film Festival is back for 2021 – and with it all the glitz and glamour typically associated with the annual celebration of fashion and film. The 2021 Cannes Film Festival is being held in France between July 6 and July 17. From the A-list actresses wearing couture, to the ultra-glam supermodels working designer dresses direct from the runway, these are the best dressed celebrities from the Cannes Film Festival 2021 red carpet. At Cannes Film Festival 2021, model Bella Hadid grabbed eyeballs of one and all with her offbeat red-carpet look. The 24-year-old left people stunned when she appeared in a risqué black bodycon dress. The Schiaparelli long-sleeved dress, designed by Daniel Roseberry. Watch video to find out the top 5 unusual looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2021.