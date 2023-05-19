Home

Video Gallery

Cannes Film Festival: Revisiting The Most Trolled Looks Of The Red Carpet Event – Watch Video

Cannes Film Festival: Revisiting The Most Trolled Looks Of The Red Carpet Event – Watch Video

Earlier, a lot of celebrities have been trolled for their looks and outfits at Cannes Film festival event On that note let's Checkout some of the most trolled fashion flops of the Cannes Film festival...

Cannes Film Festival: The 76th Cannes Film Festival is going on in full swing. The international French film festival isn’t just about celebrating films but also fashion. Celebrities all around the World are attending the event and flaunting their best fashionable outfits. However, sometimes these fashion moments turn out to be disastrous too. Earlier, a lot of celebrities have been trolled for their looks and outfits at Cannes Film festival event On that note let’s Checkout some of the most trolled fashion flops of the Cannes Film festival…