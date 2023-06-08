ZEE Sites

“Can’t keep terrorism aside for Neighbourhood First Policy,” EAM Jaishankar’s stern message to Pak

EAM S Jaishankar on June 08 gave a direct message to Pakistan. He said that India can’t keep terrorism aside because of its Neighbourhood first policy.

Published: June 8, 2023 5:36 PM IST

By Video Desk Video Desk

