“Can’t keep terrorism aside for Neighbourhood First Policy,” EAM Jaishankar’s stern message to Pak
EAM S Jaishankar on June 08 gave a direct message to Pakistan. He said that India can’t keep terrorism aside because of its Neighbourhood first policy.
