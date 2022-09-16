Car Care Hacks: Are you someone who has just bought a new car? If yes, then this video is for you. Well, if your car is new then you would want to protect your car from any unpredictable incident, damage or loss. Since you have purchased a car for the first time, you may be unaware of the things that you should do to keep your car in perfect condition which is why in this video we have listed down a few car maintenance tips that every first-time car owner should know. Watch this video for more.Also Read - Explained: What Is FASTag? How Does It Work? How To Purchase Online? Watch Video