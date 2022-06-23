Latest news: A latest research by Academy Of Medical sciences and Peking Union Medical College shows that people who sit at one spot and work for more than eight hours a day are 20% more prone to have a heart attacks. Yes ! You heard that right. If you sit at your desk for longer durations with zero physical activity then you are at a risk of suffering heart attacks, strokes or heart failures. Doctors and medical researchers have been advising people to take breaks in between work. Watch this video, wherein we have discussed about this latest research in a more detailed way.Also Read - Want To Lose Weight? Add These Whole Grains In Your Diet Today - Watch Video