Catastrophic aftermath of earthquake in Nepal, 157 killed, survivors spend restless night outside

Nepal, is reeling from the catastrophic aftermath of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake. Victims of Nepal's earthquake on Saturday were being treated ...

Nepal, is reeling from the catastrophic aftermath of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake. Victims of Nepal’s earthquake on Saturday were being treated in hospital in Nepalgunj. Till now, more than 150 people have been killed, as per Nepal Police. Nepal was jolted by a massive 6.6-magnitude earthquake on the late night of October 03 and continued to feel aftershocks, with a magnitude of 3.3.