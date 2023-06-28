By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Caught On Cam: Man Attacks 19 Year Old Girl With Machete In Pune | WATCH VIDEO
Man attacks girl with machete: A horrifying video was caught on camera in which a man attacks a 19 year old girl with a machete in Pune. The video shows that the girl was chased & attacked multiple times in public. This incident took place near Perugate police chowky & was caught on CCTV cameras. The accused has been booked for attempt to murder & further probe is underway. Watch the clip here.