Caught On Cam: Man Attacks 19 Year Old Girl With Machete In Pune | WATCH VIDEO

The video shows that the girl was chased & attacked multiple times in public. This incident took place near Perugate police chowky

Published: June 28, 2023 10:58 AM IST

By Video Desk

Man attacks girl with machete: A horrifying video was caught on camera in which a  man attacks a 19 year old girl with a machete in Pune. The video shows that the girl was chased & attacked multiple times in public. This incident took place near Perugate police chowky & was caught on CCTV cameras. The accused has been booked for attempt to murder & further probe is underway. Watch the clip here.

