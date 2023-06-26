Home

Caught On Cam: Miscreants Rob Delivery Agent And His Associate At Gunpoint – WATCH

The incident happened at Delhi's Pragati Maidaan area when the victims were going to Gurugram in a cab to deliver the money. The entire incident was caught on the camera.

Caught On Cam: A deliver agent and his associate were allegedly robbed off Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by four unidentified men. The incident happened at Delhi’s Pragati Maidaan area when the victims were going to Gurugram in a cab to deliver the money. The entire incident was caught on the camera. Police is investigating the matter.

