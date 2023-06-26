Caught On Cam: Miscreants Rob Delivery Agent And His Associate At Gunpoint – WATCH

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Caught On Cam: A deliver agent and his associate were allegedly robbed off Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by four unidentified men. The incident happened at Delhi’s Pragati Maidaan area when the victims were going to Gurugram in a cab to deliver the money. The entire incident was caught on the camera. Police is investigating the matter.