Caught On Cam: School Bus Collides With a Car On Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Horrifying Accident Kills 6 People – Watch Video
The mishap took place after a school bus collided with a car on Ghaziabad NH 9. The school bus had no student on it and was reportedly coming from the wrong direction.
School bus and car accident, Ghaziabad: At least six persons died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh on July 11. The mishap took place after a school bus collided with a car on Ghaziabad NH 9. The school bus had no student on it and was reportedly coming from the wrong direction. Further investigation is underway. Watch video.
