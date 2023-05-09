Home

Caught on Cam: Tiger Spotted Roaming The Streets Of Ambedkar Nagar Cantonment Area In Indore

Caught on Cam: A CCTV camera captured a tiger while it was roaming in the streets of Dr Ambedkar Nagar Cantonment area in Indore. The incident took place on May 08. A state of panic ensued in the area after the incident. Search operation to locate the tiger is underway. Watch video.