Caught on Cam: Tiger Spotted Roaming The Streets Of Ambedkar Nagar Cantonment Area In Indore

The incident took place on May 08. A state of panic ensued in the area after the incident. Search operation to locate the tiger is underway. Watch video. 

Published: May 9, 2023 11:38 AM IST

By Video Desk

