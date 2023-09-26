Home

Video Gallery

Cauvery Water Dispute: Bengaluru Bandh Today, All School Colleges and bus stations shut

Cauvery Water Dispute: Bengaluru Bandh Today, All School Colleges and bus stations shut

A smaller number of passengers were seen at Majestic Bus Station in, Bengaluru on September 26 because of the Bandh

Cauvery Water Dispute: Bengaluru Bandh Today, All School Colleges and bus stations shut

Trending Now

A smaller number of passengers were seen at Majestic Bus Station in, Bengaluru on September 26 because of the Bandh called by various organizations regarding the Cauvery water issue. One of Bangalore’s Busiest bus stops Majestic BMTC Bus stop had no commuters. According to BMTC, all routes of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation will be operational as usual.Speaking on the matter, an auto driver at Majestic BMTC Bus Stop, Bengaluru, Naseer Khan, told ANI, “We support the bandh called by various organizations. When the Cauvery water issue comes up, we have a very clear stand: Karnataka will not provide water to anyone. Only night drivers are here; autos will not run today; we will support the bandh.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.