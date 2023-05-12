ZEE Sites

Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Declared: 93.12 % students pass – Watch Video

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Declared: 93.12 % students pass – Watch Video

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared Class 10 results 2023. Nearly 1.34 lakh students registered for the exam.

Published: May 12, 2023 2:25 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared Class 10 results 2023. Nearly 1.34 lakh students registered for the exam. Students who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official websites — cbse.gov.in, results.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, umang.gov.in.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics