CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Declared: 93.12 % students pass – Watch Video

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared Class 10 results 2023. Nearly 1.34 lakh students registered for the exam.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared Class 10 results 2023. Nearly 1.34 lakh students registered for the exam. Students who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official websites — cbse.gov.in, results.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, umang.gov.in.