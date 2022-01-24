Students are waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the result of the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam. As per reports, CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results are likely to be declared today, i.e. January 24, 2022. In this video, we explain the step-by-step process of how to check the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 results on CBSE official website – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, Digilocker and Umang App.