CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 Result:
Students are waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the result of the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam. As per reports, CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results are likely to be declared today, i.e. January 24, 2022. In this video, we explain the step-by-step process of how to check the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 results on CBSE official website – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, Digilocker and Umang App.Also Read - CBSE Result 2022: CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results NOT To Be Released Today Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Will Board Declare Class 10, 12 Scores This Week? Check Latest Updates Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results Expected Next Week: Key Things to Know About Evaluation Process, Supreme Court Order on Improvement Policy