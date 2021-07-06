With continuing school closures and examination disruptions due to COVID-19, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a new assessment scheme for Class 10 and 12 students this year. In 2021-22, it will reduce the syllabus, hold board examinations twice during the year in different formats, and ensure continuous recording of internal assessment scores to have a variety of options to calculate a final score at the end of the year.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2021-2022: New Exam Assessment Policy Criteria: Term I exams are to be held in November-December 2021 and will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) covering only the first half of the rationalised syllabus. These exams will be of 90-minute duration under supervision.Term II exams are to be held in March-April 2022 at exam centres fixed by the Board. These exams will be two-hour-long papers with questions in different formats, but “in case the situation is not conducive for normal descriptive examinations”. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021 BIG Update: Plea In Delhi High Court Seeking Fee Refund For Cancelled Class 10, 12 Examinations

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2021-2022: New Exam Assessment Policy Criteria: Term II exams too will be in the form of 90-minute MCQ papers.Further, The CBSE will issue guidelines to make internal assessments, practicals and project work more credible and valid to ensure fair distribution of marks. Schools must create a student profile for all assessment undertaken over the year and retain the evidence in digital format, with marks uploaded onto CBSE’s IT platform. Also Read - Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Latest Update: MSBSHSE Class 12 Results to be Based on 3-Year Score, Students To Be 'All Pass'

While the results of both the term-end exams will contribute to the final overall score, the Board has created a basket of four options depending on the Covid situation. Watch video to know the four assessment scenario shared by CBSE and the new examination policy for class 10 and 12th board exams.