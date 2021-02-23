CBSE board exam preparation needs true dedication and hard work. From an exam point of view, it is best to start with reading your NCERT Books well first as they referred to as student’s Bible. Also Read - Motera Cricket Stadium: India vs England, All You Should Know About The World’s Biggest Venue

Once you have gone through NCERT Class 10 Books, then it is the right strategy to refer to the best reference books for Class 10 CBSE to up the preparation at another level.

1. Best Reference Books for Class 10 CBSE 2020-21 : Maths

For Maths the students can refer to Mathematics for Class 10 by R D Sharma, Secondary School Mathematics for Class 10 by RS Aggarwal and All in one mathematics by Arihant for best results.

2. Best Reference Books for Class 10 CBSE 2020-21 : Science

CBSE Class 10th Science is divided into 3 divisions – Physics, Chemistry, Biology. For Physics students can rely on Principles of Physics S Chand books by N.K Chowdhry. While, for Biology the best reference book is Science for 10th Class Biology by Lakhmir Singh and Manjit Kaur and for Chemistry students can go for Science for 10th Class Chemistry by Lakhmir Singh and Manjit Kaur.

3. Best Reference Books Class 10 CBSE 2020-21 : Social Science

For social sciences, All in One Social Science CBSE Class 10 by Arihant and S Chand for Social Science by N.k Chowdhry can help you prepare and score above 90 per cent marks.

4. Best Reference Books for Class 10 CBSE 2020-21 : English

Lastly, for English, English Communicative by Oswaal School Books is the go-to book, while CBSE All In One English Language & Literature Class 10 for 2021 by Arihant Experts can also be considered.