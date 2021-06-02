CBSE Class 12 Board Exams CANCELLED: For more than month now, hashtags like Scrap the exam, cancel board exams have been drooling over social media, as there had been no breakthrough whether the exams would be held and if held how and when. Also Read - Delhi University Admissions 2021: After CBSE, CISCE Cancel Class 12 Board Exams, How is DU Planning to Conduct Admissions?

All their questions have been answered!!

Keeping in mind the ongoing COVID pandemic, the Central government cancelled Class 12 board exams this year for CBSE and CISCE students. The move from the Centre came after a high-level meeting was chaired PM Narendra in this regard.

Modi quoted, “After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth,” PM Modi said.

How the students will be graded?

While declaring the cancellation of class 12 board exams, PM Modi said that CBSE will take steps to compile the results in a “well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.”

Although, recently, the CISCE and CBSE schools were asked to submit data of class 12 students’ performance in classes 11, 10, and 9. It is expected that the final class 12 marks could be calculated on the basis of performance in internals and past three-year performance. A final decision, however, is awaited.

Can students still appear for the exams?

CBSE can arrange exams for some students if they want to give them, as and when the situation is conducive.