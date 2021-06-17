Earlier, on June 1, the CBSE decided to cancel the CBSE class 12 board examination in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. CBSE on Thursday submitted before Supreme Court its evaluation criteria for awarding grades and marks for Class XII exams. The assessment criteria will consider the students’ marks in Class 10 and Class 11 results while Class 12 pre-boards will account for 40% of the marks. Basically, the CBSE has adopted the 30:30:40 formula to evaluate the students of the CBSE class 12 board.

About 40 per cent of the marks will be based on Class 12 pre-board, 30 per cent on Class 10 performance and rest 30 per cent on Class 11 performance, CBSE told the apex court while submitting its assessment criteria. While, practical's will be for 100 marks and the students will be evaluated based on the marks submitted by the schools.

Attorney General KK Venugopal said that the declaration of results will be done by July 31, 2021. He further quoted…

“If a student is unable to meet the qualifying criteria – now spread across three years of study – they will be placed in the “essential repeat” or “compartment” category. Student who are not satisfied can appear again when the CBSE conducted the Class 12 board exams,” Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court.