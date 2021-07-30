CBSE Class 12 board results will be declared today at 2 pm, a board official has confirmed. As soon as the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results are declared, students will be able to check on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in – and other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in. Watch video to know how to check CBSE Class 12, class 10 board results 2021 step by step and how to find out CBSE roll numbers in detail.