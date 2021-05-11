: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 students are waiting for the final decision on their board exams. The exam had earlier been postponed, due to the COVID-19 situation in the country and a final decision will be taken by the board in June. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation, CBSE has recently launched a new mobile application named , Dost for Life for students of class 9th to 12th for the sole purpose of guidance.

CBSE Dost for Life App: All you need to know Also Read - CBSE Takes Big Step For Students' Wellness With A New App. Deets Inside

The CBSE Dost for Life app is specifically designed for Counselling purpose of students of class 9th to 12th. Students can download the CBSE Dost for Life app from Google Play Store. A good feature about this App is that students and parents both from CBSE-affiliated schools across the world can participate in the counselling sessions which will be free of cost. Students will be exposed to several features of the app including- counselling sessions, expert advice, suggestive course guide after class 12, tips on mental well-being, COVID-19 related protocol and audio-visual messages. CBSE’s ‘Dost for Life’ application will also include educational material on social, emotional and behavioural issues such as exam anxiety, internet addiction disorder, depression, specific learning disability, substance use disorder, aggression and life skills to sensitise students and masses. A point to note is that counselling on CBSE Dost for Life will be conducted thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday by trained counsellors. Students and parents can choose their own time slot between 9.30 am – 1.30 pm or 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm and connect through a chat box as per their convenience.

Also Read - Amid Student Demands, Education Ministry Postpones All Offline Exams This Month