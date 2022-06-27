The Central Board of Secondary Education will soon announce the results for class 10th and 12th Term 2 exams, 2021. However, the confirmed date for the same is not officially revealed but as per media reports the results can come out anytime now. And now you must be wanting to know about how and where to check results. The CBSE results will be available on it’s official website cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in but it will also be available on DigiLocker App and digilocker.gov.in website. So, if you do not know how to check your results on DigiLocker website and app, then we have a simple and easy tutorial video for you. In this video, we give you a step by step explanation on how you can check your results on DigiLocker app and website. Watch.