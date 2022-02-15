IAS Manoj Ahuja will be replaced by IAS Vineet Joshi. The official announcement was made by Central Board of Secondary (CBSE). IAS Vineet Joshi was additional secretary of Department of higher education. February 14 will be the last working day for IAS Manoj as CBSE Chairman. IAS Vineet Joshi will join as CBSE Chairman from February 14. Manoj Ahuja was appointed as CBSE chairman on May 12, 2020. Vineet Joshi studied in Annie Besant School, Allahabad, and GIC, Allahabad. He received his mechanical engineering undergraduate degree from IIT Kanpur. Vineet Joshi did his master’s degree in Business Administration from IIFT. Watch video for more.