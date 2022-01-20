Omicron cases are on a rise across all states. State govt has urged to shut the schools again. Students are afraid of attending offline exams due to COVID-19. As a result, students have started making #cancelboardpariksha on twitter. Students are demanding to cancel or postpone the Term 2 Board Exams. Due to pandemic CBSE is conducting exams in two terms Term 1 & Term 2. For class 10 and 12 CBSE board Term 1 exams 2022 were held in Nov – Dec 2021. Term 1 results will be out soon. The result will be out on the official website: ww.cbse.gov.in.