Home

Video Gallery

CCTV Footage: Moment earthquake hits Morocco

CCTV Footage: Moment earthquake hits Morocco

CCTV footage of Earthquake in Marrakech, Morocco people running in different directions huge cloud of dust.

CCTV footage of Earthquake in Marrakech, Morocco people running in different directions huge cloud of dust. Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in decades has killed at least 820 people.

Also Watch Morocco earthquake: Eyewitnesses tell the horrifying story

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.