CCTV Footage: Moment earthquake hits Morocco

CCTV footage of Earthquake in Marrakech, Morocco people running in different directions huge cloud of dust.

Published: September 9, 2023 5:31 PM IST

CCTV footage of Earthquake in Marrakech, Morocco people running in different directions huge cloud of dust. Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in decades has killed at least 820 people.

