New CCTV footage : Amritpal Escapes in motorcycle, wearing pink turban – Watch Video

A CCTV camera captured ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief Amritpal Singh’s escaping.

Published: March 22, 2023 12:21 PM IST

By Radha Bakutra | Edited by Radha Bakutra

A massive search operation continued to nab ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief Amritpal Singh. Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh purportedly fled Punjab on a bike. A CCTV camera captured ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief Amritpal Singh’s escaping. an Eyewitness narrates sequence of Amritpal’s escape. However, Punjab Police has not officially confirmed this.

