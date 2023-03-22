New CCTV footage : Amritpal Escapes in motorcycle, wearing pink turban – Watch Video
A CCTV camera captured ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief Amritpal Singh’s escaping.
A massive search operation continued to nab ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief Amritpal Singh. Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh purportedly fled Punjab on a bike. A CCTV camera captured ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief Amritpal Singh’s escaping. an Eyewitness narrates sequence of Amritpal’s escape. However, Punjab Police has not officially confirmed this.
