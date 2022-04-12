Alia Bhatt home tour: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are soon going to tie knots with each other. Reportedly, the couple fell in love during the shoot of Bhramastra. They have been dating each other since four years and are very vocal about their relationship. As per reports, the big day for Alia and Ranbir was finalized on 14th April, but it seems that the fans will have to wait for a few more days to see the star couple get married as their big day has been postponed. Now, as Alia is going to be a bride soon, let’s take a look at her beautiful and vibrant Juhu apartment before her wedding, which she reportedly bought in 2017. Her Juhu house is as glamourous as she herself is. The house has bright, vibrant and white walls, lit up space and an open window which is indeed a dreamhouse for anyone and everyone. Watch video and take a look at Alia’s Juhu residence.Also Read - RRR To Dangal: Indian Films That Have Become Highest Grossing Worldwide, Have A Look At Their Box Office Collection