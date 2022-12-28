Top Recommended Stories
Celeb Spotted: Anushka Sharma Jets Off To Celebrate New Year With Hubby Virat Kohli, Sweetly Wishes ‘Happy Holidays’ To Paps – Watch Video
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all set to ring into the new year as they were seen flying to an undisclosed location. They were snapped at the Airport. Watch video.
Celeb Spotted: Lovebirds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are spotted every now and then. This time again, the duo was spotted at the Airport in style. Well, the power couple is all set to ring into the new year as they were seen flying to an undisclosed location. The adorable duo was clicked by the paparazzi. Anushka Sharma gently wished Happy Holidays to the paps. Watch video here.
Also Read:
- Salman Khan Celebrated His Birthday With Shahrukh Khan, Fans Say ‘Aa Gaye Mere Karan Arjun’ - Watch Video
- Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Actress Fulfilled Her Bucket List Wish of A Tattoo "Love Above Everything"
- Celeb Spotted: Ekta Kapoor To Arbaaz Khan, These Celebs Attended Arpita Khan's Daughter's Birthday Bash In Style | Watch Video
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.