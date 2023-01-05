Celeb Spotted: Arjun Kapoor And Radhika Madan Spotted Together, Janhvi Kapoor Turn Heads In Lavender Shorts | Watch Video

Actress Radhika Madan was Spotted with Arjun Kapoor outside the T-Series office and Urvashi rautela was spotted at the airport in a sexy avatar. Watch the Video to know more details.

Actress Radhika Madan has been grabbing the attention of fans over time with her amazing contribution. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. Radhika Madan is currently the talk of the town for her upcoming movie titled Kuttey. On other hand, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in lavender cycling shorts. Netizens loved her look.