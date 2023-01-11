Top Recommended Stories
Celeb Spotted: Divya Khosla Kumar Looks Ethereal In White Outfit, Anjali Arora Looks Stylish In Black Jacket | Watch Video
Celeb Spotted: Kartik Aryan, Divya Khosla Kumar, Anjali Arora, and many other celebs were spotted around the city in stylish avatars. Watch the Video to see their looks.
Celeb Spotted: Divya Khosla Kumar looks pure beauty in white Indian attire. Netizens loved her look and praised her for her look. Kartik Aryan was also spotted at Mumbai Airport in Dapper style. Anjali Arora was also spotted at the airport in a simple yet stylish look. Many other celebs were also spotted in the city. Watch the Video to see their looks.
Also Read:
- Golden Globe Award 2023: RRR's Song 'Natu- Natu' Wins The Game, India Gets the title of Golden Globe Award | Watch Video
- Pathaan Trailer Release: Swara Bhaskar Makes This Controversial Statement At The Trailer Of Pathaan, Targets Leaders Of The Country
- Hrithik Roshan Birthday: 5 Times When Vikram Vedha Actor Proved That He Is a Perfect Family Man - Watch Video
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.