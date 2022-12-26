Top Recommended Stories
Celeb Spotted: Ekta Kapoor To Arbaaz Khan, These Celebs Attended Arpita Khan’s Daughter’s Birthday Bash In Style | Watch Video
Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma celebrated their daughter Ayat Sharm's birthday at sunday night. The party was filled with lots of fun, games and balloons for all the kids. many celebs and there kids were also attended the party. Watch Video
Celeb Spotted: Arpita Khan and actor-husband Aayush Sharma’s daughter Ayat Sharma’s birthday was celebrated in Mumbai on Sunday at night. The birthday bash was attended by many celebrities, including Ekta Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sunil Grover, Pulkit Samrat. Karan Johar’s kids, Roohi and Yash Johar, also attended the party. Watch Video
