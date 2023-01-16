  • Home
  • Celeb Spotted: Georgia Andriani’s No Makeup Look Steals Fans Heart, Soha Ali Khan Sets Fitness Goals As She Was Spotted During Morning Walk

R Madhavan was clicked at a shoot location in Mumbai. The actor opted for a formal look comprising a black vest and pants. He looked dapper as ever. Meanwhile, Georgia Andriani's No Makeup look steals fans hearts. Watch Video

Published: January 16, 2023 3:16 PM IST

By Ananya | Edited by Ananya

Celeb Spotted: On Monday morning, several Bollywood celebrities were clicked stepping out in casual looks. Among those spotted was Soha Ali Khan. The actress was seen taking a stroll in a chic black embroidered sweatshirt. Georgia Andriani, Jannat Jubair, and many other Celebs were also spotted around the city. Watch Video

