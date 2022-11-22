Celeb Spotted: Kartik Aryan Snapped Outside Sidhi Vinayak Mandir, Rubina Dilaik Slays In White Ghaghra – Watch

Kartik Aryan was spotted at the Sidhi Vinayak temple, on his birthday. The Actor sported in an elegant outfit, looking classy as ever

Published: November 22, 2022 5:38 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Prashasti Sudhakar

Celeb Spotted: Kartik Aryan was spotted at the Sidhi Vinayak temple, on his birthday. The Actor sported in an elegant outfit, looking classy as ever. On the other hand, Rubina Dilaik was also spotted in a classy chick as she was spotted in her classy outfit. Other than that Janhvi Kapoor was also spotted in a casual outfit. Watch video

Also Read:

Written By: Keshav Mishra


For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 22, 2022 5:38 PM IST