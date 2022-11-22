Celeb Spotted: Kartik Aryan Snapped Outside Sidhi Vinayak Mandir, Rubina Dilaik Slays In White Ghaghra – Watch

Kartik Aryan was spotted at the Sidhi Vinayak temple, on his birthday. The Actor sported in an elegant outfit, looking classy as ever

Celeb Spotted: Kartik Aryan was spotted at the Sidhi Vinayak temple, on his birthday. The Actor sported in an elegant outfit, looking classy as ever. On the other hand, Rubina Dilaik was also spotted in a classy chick as she was spotted in her classy outfit. Other than that Janhvi Kapoor was also spotted in a casual outfit. Watch video

Written By: Keshav Mishra