Celeb Spotted: Malika Arora Slays In Yellow Shorts And Sports Bra, Deepika Padukone Carries A Rs 2.9 Lakh LV Bag| Watch Video

Celeb Spotted: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has always been in news because of her fitness. Recently, Malaika Arora was captured by media cameras in Bandra, during which the actress had left for her yoga classes. Malaika greeted the media with a cute smile and also gave many poses for the camera. On another hand global icon, Deepika Padukone never fails to impress fans too with her fashion choices. Recently the actress was clicked at the Mumbai Airport in a blue co-ord set. Reportedly the actress returned from Assam after wrapping up the first schedule of her upcoming film. A video has been doing rounds on social media where Deepika’s Louis Vuitton bag grabbed everyone’s attention. The simple-looking bag costs a whopping Rs 2.9 lakh. Watch the video to know more details.

Written by- Ananya