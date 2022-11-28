Celeb Spotted: Mouni Roy Slays In Pink Bodycon Dress, Rubina Dilaik Spotted Outside The Maternity Hospital- Watch Video

It seems like television actress, Rubina Dilaik and her darling husband, Abhinav Shukla, are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple was spotted outside a pregnancy hospital, and the netizens are wondering if we will hear the happy news anytime soon. And in the other hand Mouni Roy looks amazing in pink bodycon dress as she spotted outside the Dharma office.

Written by- Ananya