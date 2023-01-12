Home

Celeb Spotted: Sara Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor The Next Superstars Of Bollywood Made Heads Turn In Casuals | Watch Video

Actress Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted outside her gym in Bandra. She greeted paps while walking towards her car. She looked cool in tight multicolored leggings, a cap, and a slogan T-shirt printed with the phrase ‘queen of the world’. She was also seen clicking selfies with a fan before heading home in her car On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted in simple casual outfits. Watch Video