Celeb Spotted: Sara Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor The Next Superstars Of Bollywood Made Heads Turn In Casuals | Watch Video

Sara Ali Khan was Spotted in a Gym outfit at Bandra. She looked cool in tight multicolored leggings, a cap, and a slogan T-shirt printed with the phrase ‘queen of the world’. Khushi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and many other celebs were also Spotted around the city.

Published: January 12, 2023 2:33 PM IST

By Ananya | Edited by Ananya

Actress Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted outside her gym in Bandra. She greeted paps while walking towards her car. She looked cool in tight multicolored leggings, a cap, and a slogan T-shirt printed with the phrase ‘queen of the world’. She was also seen clicking selfies with a fan before heading home in her car On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted in simple casual outfits. Watch Video

