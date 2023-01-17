Home

Video Gallery

Celeb Spotted: Siddharth Malhotra Celebrates His Birthday With Paparazzi, Netizens Shower Him With Love | Watch Video

Celeb Spotted: Siddharth Malhotra Celebrates His Birthday With Paparazzi, Netizens Shower Him With Love | Watch Video

Celeb Spotted: Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his 38th birthday on Monday. The actor celebrated his birthday with a few friends and the paparazzi. Many Celebs Like Sonu Sood, Yami Gautam, and Shruti Hasaan were also spotted in the city. Watch Video

Celeb Spotted: On Monday evening, the actor was photographed cutting his birthday cake and posing with the paparazzi. He spent the first half of his day on the sets of Indian Police Force with co-star Shilpa Shetty and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Sharing a glimpse of his birthday celebrations, the actor wrote: “Had the best on-set birthday with this amazing team of IPF, big love back at you guys.” Shruti Hasaan, Sonu Sood, Yami Gautam, and many other celebs were also spotted around the city. Watch Video