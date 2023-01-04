Celeb Spotted: Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Verma Spotted At Airport After Their Viral Kissing Video- Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have arrived in Mumbai after celebrating New Year 2023 together in Goa. Their arrival marked the duo’s first public appearance after their fans spotted them 'kissing and hugging' each other in a viral video on social media. Watch

Celeb Spotted: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma arrived in Mumbai after celebrating New Year’s Eve together in Goa. On Tuesday night, the actors made their first public appearance after fans had spotted them ‘kissing’ in a video from a recent Goa bash. While Tamannaah and Vijay have not addressed the dating rumours, fans said they were all ‘for this relationship’ as they reacted to the latest videos and photos of the actors from Mumbai airport.