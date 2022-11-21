Celeb Spotted: Tejaswi Prakash Snapped In Casual Classy Outfit, Rakul Preet Snapped In Colorful Shirt At Mumbai Airport- Watch
Tejasswi Prakash, Rakul preet singh, Mouni roy, Kiara Advani and many other celebs are spotted at Mumbai airport today. Watch Video to see there classy and chic airport look.
Celeb Spotted: Tejasswi Prakash was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport, on her way headed out of the city. The Actor sported an elegant outfit, looking classy as ever at the airport. and on the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh Was also spotted in a classy chick outfit as she paired her colorful shirt with monotone trousers. Watch Video to see her look.
Written by- Ananya
