Celeb Spotted: Sunny Leone Steals Hearts In a Black Short Dress, Ranbir Kapoor's Phone Wallpaper Has an Unmissable Picture Of Rishi Kapoor- Watch
Sunny Leone looked absolutely stunning and made heads turn as she donned a black short dress teamed with high heels for the dinner. On the other hand, new dad Ranbir Kapoor is juggling between his professional commitments and daddy duties. Watch Video
Celeb Spotted: Sunny Leone was recently spotted at a Mumbai restaurant with their husband Daniel Weber. She held Daniel’s hand as they arrived to celebrate her manager’s birthday. Sunny Leone looked absolutely stunning and made heads turn as she donned a black short dress teamed with high heels for the dinner. On the other hand, new dad Ranbir Kapoor is juggling between his professional commitments and daddy duties. The Rockstar actor was recently spotted by the paps as he visited the T-Series office in Mumbai on Thursday. But it was his phone’s wallpaper that grabbed our attention and it has a Rishi Kapoor connection. In April 2020, Rishi Kapoor passed away after a long battle with cancer. Watch the Video to know more.
