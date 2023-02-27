Celebrities At Zee Cine Award: Kiara Advani Stuns In Red Thigh-High Slit Gown | Watch
Celebrities At Zee Cine Award: Kiara Advani Stuns In Red Thigh-High Slit Gown | Watch
Kiara Advani has been making headlines for quite sometime now, ever since she got hitched the ‘Shershaah’ co-actor Sidharth Malhotra in a dreamy wedding ceremony. Now, Kiara is back at work afte the wedding and recently, she was spotted at Zee Cine Awards where she stunned in a red coloured thigh-high slit gown. Staying true to her style, Kiara did not go heavy makeup or jewellery with the outfit. Many other celebs like Kirti Sanon, Kartik Aryan, Anil Kapoor, Ameesha Patel were also spotted at the Awards Show. Watch Video
