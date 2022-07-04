Celebrities Playing Football: Celebs are often seen enjoying and playing football in Mumbai. Paps spotted Tiger Shroff, Jim Sarbh, Zaid Darbar and Shabir Ahluwalia playing football. After a competitive game, the celebs were seen stretching too on the ground. Favourite among the kids, Tiger Shroff clicked pictures too with his fans. Watch video to see Tiger Shroff, Jim Sarbh, Zaid Darbar and Shabir Ahluwalia playing football.Also Read - Esha Gupta Sets Internet On Fire, Flaunts Her Oh-So-Hot Body In A Sexy Black Cutout Dress - Watch Video