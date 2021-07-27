Celebrities Spotted: Bollywood is a glamorous industry and every Bollywood fan is eager to stay updated with what’s going on in the fraternity. Whether be it upcoming movies or personal life, fans are always curious about the life of their favourite celebrities. And here comes our Paparazzis who never fail to keep them informed. Various celebrities have been spotted around the town and this time we’ve got you a fresh list which you cannot afford to miss. From Shahid Kapoor to Sunny Leone, know who all were spotted this time. Watch video to know it all.Also Read - Shocking ! Rakhi Sawant's Reaction on Models Linked With Raj Kundra's Case| Watch Video