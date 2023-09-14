Home

Celebrity Recreation: A Step-by-Step To Recreate Nikki’s Viral Denim on Denim Look

Want to make heads turn with your impeccable fashion choice? Take cues from Nikki Tamboli and look edgy and sexy like the diva herself

The big boss fame Nikki Tamboli is all over the iternet and we decided to take cues from her and recreate her denim-on-denim on this occasion. From her looks in Big Boss to her real-life glam looks, interestingly, Nikki has always managed to find a happy balance in wearing such ensembles that are fashionably forward and easy to replicate.

Nikki always raises fashion bars with her captivating choice of attire, her bold and glamorous fashion picks that compliments her personality and make heads turn each time.

Recently, Nikki wore a denim-on-denim looks that is equal parts hot and casual, Here’s curetting a step-by-step guide on how to recreate it

Step 1: Denim Corset Top



For the top wear, Nikki chose an offbeat yet trendy denim corset top. It comes with a straight neckline and exposed shoulders. Back of the top comes with a smoked detailing and the fastening of the front comes with a metallic detailing. To recreate something similar, a similar corset top from Zara would be the perfect pick. The product comes with a smaller fit than usual so it’s recommended to go a size up.

Buy Here



Step 2: High-Rise Jeans



For the bottom, Nikki chose high-rise, ankle-length denim which features five pockets. Luckily, we managed to find something similar from Zara. From the colour, and texture, to the design of the jeans, everything is so similar that it wouldn’t be surprising to know that she picked her outfit from the same brand.

Buy Here

Step 3: Slip On Footwear



To complete the look, Nikki opted for Gucci slip-ons. Unless you are high on budget, you can definitely go with the same footwear from Gucci otherwise, for affordable choice, there are an array of options. For a similar option, we went with a tan slip-on. If you are looking for something in black similar to the hue, Nikki opted for, you can find it on Myntra

Buy Here

Step 4: Matching Accessory:



To add the final touches to the look, you can opt for a black sling bag like Nikki’s. She wears the cross-body sling on one side of her shoulder and it does justice to her look of casual yet hot.

Buy Now

Step 5: Hair and Makeup:

To dress your lustrous tresses like Nikki, simply put your hair in an effortless messy bun and hold it with a clip or claw. For makeup, Nikki opted for minimal nude makeup that’s easy breezy, and perfect for this weather.

Hope this helped! Lets us know which celebrity recreation would you like to see next.

