Celebrity Recreation: Get Malaika Arora’s Edgy Leather Look On a Budget

Planning to head out for a fancy dinner date? Take cues from the Diva Malika Arora and embrace leather core in full swing by exuding a sophisticated and edgy vibe.

Malaika Arora is known for her fitness regimen and sartorial choices of attire. She is always the talk of the town for something or the other. In her reel life or real life, Malaika’s bold and edgy fashion choices are class apart and the queen ensures to serve us with a striking look every now and then. Recently, she headed out for dinner with a friend to Mizu, Bandra, and embraced leather core fashion in full swing. Infusing the personification of both casual and chic, Malaika’s leather-on-leather look exuded a nonchalant drama that looked refreshing and edgy.



Here’s how to recreate the same look under a budget:

For the top wear, The Action Hero actress went for a twisted white blouse t-shirt and she added the right amount of chic and edge to the look by layering it with a green leather jacket. Instead of wearing it the jacket in a conventional manner, she rather layered the jacket over her shoulder which looked playful and stylish.

For the lower, Malaika went for leather shorts that created a leather-on-leather look. The high-waisted and bodycon shorts accentuated her waist and hips. The black leather also gives the shorts a sleek and sophisticated look. Malaika paired the shorts with a pair of black high heels from Versace. This simple styling choice allowed the shorts to be the star of the look.

Hair & Makeup:



For her tresses, Malaika Arora went with a sleek ponytail that complemented her edgy leather look. For her makeup, she opted for a clean and natural makeup look. The fresh and minimalistic approach to makeup enhanced her natural beauty and kept the focus on her flawless skin, subtle eye makeup, and nude lip colour. This clean girl’s makeup made her look fresh and radiant.

Accessories:



To complete the look, Malaika added some details with the golden watch, a black quilted purse from Saint Laurent, and Versace black heels that were the star of accessories.

