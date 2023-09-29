Home

Video Gallery

Celebrity Recreation: Get Shehnaaz Gill’s Black Sequin Saree Look under a Budget Ft. Amazon

Celebrity Recreation: Get Shehnaaz Gill’s Black Sequin Saree Look under a Budget Ft. Amazon

Want to create a striking and glamorous look in an upcoming event? Take cues from the Diva Shehnaaz Gill and recreate a black sequin saare look under a budget.

The love between a women and a saare is no news and this six yards in black hue is definitely a cherry on the cake. An embellished sequin saree is a great choice for an array of events, starting from cocktail function to farewell party or a glam Diwali look.

A black sequin saree is the epitome of elegance and glamour. The shimmering sequins on the black fabric create a mesmerizing effect, making you stand out at any special occasion. Whatever the event be, a black sequin saree exudes sophistication and adds a touch of sparkle to your look. The contrast of the black base with the glimmering sequins creates a stunning visual impact, making it a timeless and versatile choice.

The Punjabi singer, actress and model Shehnaaz Gill made heads turn by flaunting her diva style in a gorgeous black sequin saree and fans were in awe of her beauty

Trending Now

Let’s take cues from the Diva and recreate the same look under a budget:



Blouse:



For the blouse, Shehnaaz went with a sleeveless round-neck silk blouse that added the right touch of elegance to her entire ensemble. The sleeveless silhouette flaunted her toned arms and exuded a contemporary vibe. You can get a similar blouse from Amazon in just Rs. 349*

Buy on Amazon

Saree:



Buy on Amazon

Shehnaaz wore a heavily embellished black sequin saree that looked equal parts of glam and elegant. The elegant saree came in see through fabric that showcased a hint of her skin thereby also maintain an air of sophistication. Overall the look was simple yet striking. To recreate the same look, you can get a similar saree option from Amazon in just Rs. 999*

Accessories:

To accessorise her look, Thank You For Coming Star went with a dainty diamond necklace and diamond studded earrings and a diamond studded earrings. For the same look under a budget, opt for artificial diamond studded jewellery.

Hair & Makeup:

As for the makeup, Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shehnaaz Gill went with a subtle dewy look, nude lipstick and winged eyeliner. She kept her makeup understated to let the saree do all the talking. For her tresses, she went with a sleek ponytail.

Do let us know which celebrity’s look shall we recreate next?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.