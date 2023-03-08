Celebs Holi Celebrations: Hina Khan’s Adorable Click To Soha Ali Khan’s Candid Shot, Here Is a Glimpse Of Celeb Holi Party
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is one of the most popular celeb kid. Just like her cousin brother Taimur Ali Khan, the little munchkin enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Recently, Soha took her Instagram to handle to share photos from her Holi celebration with hubby and daughter Inaaya. On the other hand many bollywood celebs were spotted during Holi Party. Watch Video
