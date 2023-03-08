Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Celebs Holi Celebrations: Hina Khan’s Adorable Click To Soha Ali Khan’s Candid Shot, Here Is a Glimpse Of Celeb Holi Party

Celebs Holi Celebrations: Hina Khan’s Adorable Click To Soha Ali Khan’s Candid Shot, Here Is a Glimpse Of Celeb Holi Party

Celebs Holi Celebrations: Hina Khan's Adorable Click To Soha Ali Khan's Candid Shot, Here Is a Glimpse Of Celeb Holi Party

Published: March 8, 2023 1:01 AM IST

By Ananya | Edited by Ananya

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is one of the most popular celeb kid. Just like her cousin brother Taimur Ali Khan, the little munchkin enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Recently, Soha took her Instagram to handle to share photos from her Holi celebration with hubby and daughter Inaaya. On the other hand many bollywood celebs were spotted during Holi Party. Watch Video

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 8, 2023 1:01 AM IST