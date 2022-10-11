Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are rumored to be dating, arrived together for producer Ashvini Yardi’s birthday. The actress looked gorgeous in a golden skirt which she paired with a white crop top and Sidharth opted to wear a denim shirt with grey pants and white shoes. The actress looked gorgeous in a golden skirt which she paired with a white crop top and Sidharth opted to wear a denim shirt with grey pants and white shoes. They were all smiles while posing for shutterbugs. Here is the list of celebrities who have attended the birthday party of producer Ashvini Yardi.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori And Sreejita Get Into Ugly Fight After Latter’s ‘Standard Less' Remark

Written by- Ananya Also Read - Vivek Agnihotri Criticises Aamir Khan's New Ad With Kiara Advani: 'Fir Kehte Hain Hindus...' - Watch