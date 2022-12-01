Celebs Spotted: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Anupam Kher Spotted at Drishyam 2 Success Party; Hansika Motwani Snapped At The Airport | Watch Video

Celeb Spotted Video: Ajay and Tabu were snapped at the Drishyam 2 success party. Tabu was spotted in a long black dress at the party.

Published: December 1, 2022 6:27 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Celebs Spotted: Ajay and Tabu were snapped at the Drishyam 2 success party. Tabu was spotted in a long black dress at the party. Other than Ajay and Tabu there were other celebs at the party too like Anupam Kher and Bushan Kumar. Hansika Motwani was spotted at the airport after returning from her bachelorette in her Co-ord dress making her look as good as ever.

Written By: Keshav Mishra

